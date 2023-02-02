Mahindra Lifespace Developers Q3 profit up 33 pc to Rs 33.21 crore

Realty firm Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd on Thursday reported a 33 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 33.21 crore for the quarter ended December.

Its net profit stood at Rs 25.02 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose sharply to Rs 198.14 crore in the third quarter of the current financial year from Rs 33.32 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

Net profit during the April-December period of this fiscal jumped to Rs 100.88 crore from Rs 17.67 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Total income also rose to Rs 389.30 crore in the first nine months of FY23 from Rs 253.22 crore in the same period last year.

Mahindra Lifespace, which is part of Mahindra Group, is one of the leading real estate firms in the country.

