Haryana Assembly budget session from Feb 20: CM Khattar

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-02-2023 19:57 IST
Haryana Assembly budget session from Feb 20: CM Khattar
Budget session of the Haryana Assembly will begin here from February 20, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Thursday.

It has been proposed to hold the session in two parts, the chief minister said.

''The budget session will begin from February 20,'' Khattar told reporters here after a meeting of the state cabinet.

The session will begin with the Governor's address followed by a discussion on it, after which, the budget will be presented. After a gap of few days, the budget will be passed.

Khattar said the budget, presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, is inclusive and futuristic, and keeps in mind the empowerment of professionals, youth, women, men, and farmers.

''A special focus has been laid on infrastructure development, health, employment generation, housing, social welfare, farmers, higher education, innovation, and research, which will also be beneficial for Haryana,” he said.

He also said some suggestions, including setting up of Urban Infrastructure Development Fund (UIDF) on the lines of the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF), given by Haryana during the pre-budget discussions were accepted by the Union finance ministry.

''Besides, I had also given a suggestion to continue the special assistant to the states in the form of a 50-year interest-free loan. The finance minister has continued this scheme,'' he said.

Khattar said Haryana is in a better financial position as compared to its neighbouring states.

Haryana's economic growth rate is about 8 per cent and the per capita income of the state is about Rs 2.75 lakh, he said.

Khattar said while presenting the budget, Sitharaman also highlighted promoting digital payments in the agriculture sector.

''We have been making digital payments to farmers for their crop procurement. So far, payments of Rs 63,000 crore have been transferred into the accounts of around 10 lakh farmers digitally,'' he said.

Under the 'Gobardhan (Galvanising Organic Bio Agro Resources Dhan) Scheme', a provision has been made in the budget to set up 500 new plants to generate bio-gas from cattle dung, Khattar said.

''In Haryana, construction work is on to build seven plants at Ambala, Charkhi Dadri, Nuh, Rohtak, Rewari, Sirsa, and Yamunanagar. In the coming financial year, three new plants will be set up at Karnal, Palwal, and Kurukshetra,'' he said.

