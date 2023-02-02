Min temp settles at 8.3 deg C in Delhi

Left Menu

The maximum temperature in Delhi on Thursday settled at 24.3 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal, the India Meteorological Department said. The minimum temperature settled at 8.3 degree Celsius, normal during the season, it said. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 24 and 10 degrees Celsius, respectively.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2023 20:16 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 20:14 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The maximum temperature in Delhi on Thursday settled at 24.3 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal, the India Meteorological Department said. The relative humidity oscillated between 83 per cent to 48 per cent, it said. The minimum temperature settled at 8.3 degree Celsius, normal during the season, it said. The weatherman has forecast clear sky for Friday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 24 and 10 degrees Celsius, respectively. The 24-hour air quality index was recorded at 194 at 4 pm which falls under the 'moderate' category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.

