Delhi CM approves transplantation, felling of trees at proposed Thal Sena Bhavan site

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has approved a proposal for transplantation and felling of trees to clear land for the Thal Sena Bhavan at Delhi Cantonment, a government official said on Thursday.

The government has mandated compensatory plantation of 10 times the number of trees that would be removed from the site of the building and its premises.

Around 500 trees will be transplanted while 5,790 new saplings will be planted to compensate those removed according to the proposal approved by the chief minister, the official said.

If any tree is found to have a nest of birds then it will not be allowed to be felled or transplanted till the birds abandon the tree. Further, the logs and tops of the trees will be sent to the nearest crematorium for free for use by them within 90 days of its felling, said a Delhi government statement.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had laid the foundation stone for the Thal Sena Bhavan in February 2020.

The seven-storey complex designed ''like a rising sun'' will be spread over nearly 39 acres. ''The chief minister has paved the way for construction of Thal Sena Bhavan that will house the Indian Army's new headquarters,'' said the Delhi government statement.

The Defence ministry had sent a proposal to remove and transplant 579 trees to clear the construction site, it said.

Delhi Environment minister Gopal Rai had placed the Defence ministry's proposal before the chief minister who gave his nod to speed up the work by clearing the patch, in national interest, the statement said. Approving the proposal, the Delhi government has noted that out of the 579 trees, the ministry will transplant 476 trees, while it will take up felling of 103 trees only. Transplantation will take place within the identified project site. The Delhi government has further asked the ministry to ensure no damage was caused to any tree at the site other than those that have been identified and approved by the government for transplantation or felling, it said. ''If any tree apart from the approved ones is damaged, it shall constitute an offence under Delhi Preservation of Trees Act 1994,'' the statement said.

The ministry will ensure plantation of 5,790 trees around the site to maintain ecological balance. These saplings will be planted on the identified land parcels within three months from the date on which the permission for shifting of the trees will be issued, it said. The ministry will further take the responsibility of maintaining the trees for the next seven years, according to Delhi government's guidelines. According to the proposal approved by the Delhi government, various species of trees that suit the soil and climate of Delhi like Neem, Amaltas, Pipal, Pilkhan, Gular, Bargad, Desi Kikar and Arjun among other species will be planted. These trees will be planted as saplings of 6-8 feet height on non-forest lands, it said.

The ministry has been asked to start the process of transplantation immediately after fulfilling requisite conditions, and complete it within six months. A report will be submitted by the ministry to a Tree Officer for supervision, it said. Further, the ministry has to ensure that for all transplanted trees that do not survive indigenous tree species with 15 feet height and at least six inch diameter are planted in 1:5 ratio, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)