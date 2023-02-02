U.S. lawmakers ask for documents on Russian hackers targeting nuclear labs

U.S. lawmakers are calling for the Department of Energy to release documents detailing the targeting of American nuclear laboratories by Russian hackers last year.

The call - issued Thursday by the Republican chairmen of the House oversight and science committees - follows a Reuters report last month that the Russian hacking group known as Cold River targeted the Brookhaven, Argonne and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratories over the summer.

