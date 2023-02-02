U.S. lawmakers ask for documents on Russian hackers targeting nuclear labs
Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2023 20:30 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 20:30 IST
U.S. lawmakers are calling for the Department of Energy to release documents detailing the targeting of American nuclear laboratories by Russian hackers last year.
The call - issued Thursday by the Republican chairmen of the House oversight and science committees - follows a Reuters report last month that the Russian hacking group known as Cold River targeted the Brookhaven, Argonne and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratories over the summer.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UP: 2 labourers killed as part of under-construction house's roof collapses
Nepal Parliament to elect House Speaker today
Scott Crockett, Everest Business Funding CEO, Describes Smart Financial Housekeeping Moves for the New Year
Sadar Bazar traders hold protest outside Delhi LG House against sealing of 25 shops
Nepal's Communist Party lawmaker Dev Raj Ghimire elected as House Speaker