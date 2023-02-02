Left Menu

Fino's Q3 net profit jumps 35 pc on widening margins

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-02-2023 21:55 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 21:53 IST
Fino's Q3 net profit jumps 35 pc on widening margins
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Fino Payments Bank on Thursday posted a 35.5 per cent jump in its December quarter net profit at Rs 19.1 crore, aided by widening profit margins.

The Navi Mumbai-based payments bank said its revenues grew 14.2 per cent to Rs 314.1 crore during the reporting quarter.

The operating cost grew by just 2.5 per cent to Rs 61.9 crore, resulting in the widening of the operating profit margin to 12.4 per cent as against 9.4 per cent in the year-ago period.

''Our growth and profitability led approach is yielding good dividends. The strategic focus on customer acquisition is working well,'' its managing director and chief executive Rishi Gupta said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

