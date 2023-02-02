Left Menu

Manipur: 75 insurgents surrendered, 309 arrested in 2022, governor says in assembly

Updated: 02-02-2023 22:50 IST
Manipur Governor La Ganesan on Thursday informed the state assembly that 75 insurgents surrendered and 309 extremists were arrested in 2022.

Addressing the first day of the two-day session, Ganesan while highlighting the activities of the state government said the administration continued to strengthen and improve the scenario of the northeastern state.

''To root out the menace of the illegal drugs in the state... 3517 acres of illicit poppy cultivation were destroyed in different areas of the state. Over 2384 kg of narcotic drugs consisting of heroin, brown sugar, opium'' and others were seized, he said.

In financial matters under North East Special Infrastructure Development Schemes, 18 projects worth over Rs 394 crore were sanctioned in the sectors of Water Supply, Health and Roads, he said.

The governor said 77 encroachers were evicted from various reserved and protected forests.

The governor informed the House that 100 guns were procured and 49 personnel were trained for curbing illegal transportation of timber and checking illegal encroachment.

Under PMAY (Urban), 55,804 houses were sanctioned of which 10,401 were completed, he said.

