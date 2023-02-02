First budget of 'Amrit Kaal' will ensure rapid development of country: UP CM Adityanath

The first Union Budget of the ''Amrit Kaal'' will ensure rapid development of the country and Uttar Pradesh will benefit immensely from it, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday.

He said Uttar Pradesh will get a share of Rs 1.83 lakh crore as compared to Rs 1.46 lakh crore it had received in the previous budget and it will help the state government take up various development works.

''Seven opportunities have been addressed as 'saptarishi' in the budget. The 'saptarishi' have been the founders of Indian systems under whose guidance the sanatan traditions of India grew and established India as the leader of the world,'' the chief minister said at a press conference here.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who presented the Union Budget for 2023-24 on Wednesday, listed seven priorities -- Saptarishi (seven priorities) -- to guide the country through the Amrit Kaal, the 25-year journey towards its centenary as a modern nation.

''The Budget adopts...seven priorities. They complement each other and act as the 'Saptarishi' guiding us through the Amrit Kaal,'' she said in her 87-minute Budget Speech.

The seven priorities are Inclusive Development; Reaching the Last Mile; Infrastructure and Investment; Unleashing the Potential; Green Growth; Youth Power; and Financial Sector.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister told the press conference, ''You must have seen that in the last three years over 80 crore people are getting benefit of PM Garib Kalyan Anna yojna. The scheme has been extended for one more year. This is also an important part of the budget.'' Infrastructure and investment in railways, airports and water ports will benefit Uttar Pradesh the most, he said.

''We have been saying that UP is a place of immense potential. The world is looking towards India with hope and in the country everyone is looking towards Uttar Pradesh,'' he said.

Adityanath said the Union Budget fulfils the aspirations of a developed India.

''When India celebrates its 100 years of independence all citizens will be able to say proudly that he is a citizen of the largest economic superpower in the world,'' he said.

The most important aspect of the budget is that it contains the vision of the next 25 years.

He said in the last nine years, the per capita income has doubled and India is heading to become the largest superpower of the world.

Hailing an increase in the budgetary allocation for the PM Awas Yojna, Adityanath said in the last six years, more than 45.5 lakh houses have been allocated under the housing scheme. Recently, more than 10 lakh houses have been sanctioned in Uttar Pradesh under the scheme, he said.

The chief minister said the state is heading towards fulfilling the ''one district, one medical college'' promise.

Besides new medical colleges, the state will get new paramedical and nursing colleges that will provide job opportunities to youngsters, he said.

He said Uttar Pradesh is currently first in the production of food grains, sugarcane, ethanol and milk because of the work done by the government in the agriculture, dairy and fisheries sectors in the last six years.

The state has huge potential in the agriculture sector because of the availability of fertile soil and water reserves, he said. ''On the behalf of the people of Uttar Pradesh, I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the finance minister for a 'sarvsparshi' (which touches every sectors) and inclusive budget that will fulfil the aspirations of people,'' Adityanath said.

