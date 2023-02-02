Redevelopment of Sarojini Nagar, Kasturba Nagar, Sriniwaspuri colonies held up in absence of tree transplantation nod: Govt

The redevelopment of three general pool residential accommodation (GPRA) colonies - Sarojini Nagar, Kasturba Nagar and Sriniwaspuri - has been stalled as the permission from the city government for tree transplantation is still awaited, the government said.

In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore said the Kasturba Nagar project will be executed in two phases.

He said the progress of this project achieved for one package is eight per cent as on date, adding that the other package has not been taken up for want of tree transplantation permission.

The Sarojini Nagar project comprises general pool residential accommodation and commercial property.

The city forest department's no objection certificate for developing type IV quarters is awaited.

The minister said the other packages are majorly held up for want of tree transplantation permission and encroachments.

The Sriniwaspuri project that comprises GPRA will be executed in two phases.

''The work of one package has been awarded and is held up for want of tree transplantation permission,'' Kishore said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)