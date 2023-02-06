7.8 magnitude earthquake shakes central Turkey
PTI | Ankara | Updated: 06-02-2023 07:33 IST | Created: 06-02-2023 07:33 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
A 7.8 magnitude earthquake has shaken central Turkey.
It was centred 18 kilometres (11 miles) deep, according to the US Geological Survey. A strong 6.7 temblor rumbled later.
Details on potential damage or casualties from the quake early Monday were not immediately available.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Turkey
Advertisement