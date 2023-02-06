7.8 magnitude earthquake shakes central Turkey

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake shook central Turkey early on Monday and was followed by another strong temblor. Information on potential damage or casualties was not immediately available.

The quake was centred about 33 kilometers (20 miles) from Gaziantep, a major city and provincial capital. It was about 26 kilometers (16 miles) from the town of Nurdagi.

It was centred 18 kilometres (11 miles) deep, according to the US Geological Survey. A strong 6.7 temblor rumbled about 10 minutes later.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)