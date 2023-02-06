Powerful 7.8 quake knocks down buildings in Turkey, Syria

A 7.8 magnitude quake has knocked down multiple buildings in southeast Turkey and Syria and many casualties are feared.

At least five deaths were reported initially in Turkey.

In northwest Syria, the opposition's Syrian Civil Defense described the situation in the rebel-held region as "disastrous" adding that entire buildings have collapsed and people are trapped under the rubble.

The civil defense urged people to evacuate buildings to gather in open areas.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake was centered about 33 kilometers (20 miles) from Gaziantep, a major city and provincial capital. It was felt in several provinces The earthquake came as the Middle East is experiencing a snowstorm that is expected to continue until Thursday.

