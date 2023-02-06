Senior citizens to also have flight travel option for pilgrimage under MP govt scheme: CM Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said senior citizens of the state will also have the option to travel by flights on pilgrimage from next month as part of a government scheme.

He was speaking in Bhind on Sunday to mark the birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas and to launch the Chambal division 'vikas yatra'.

''The birthplace of Sant Ravidas will also be included in this government pilgrimage scheme, known as Mukhyamantri Tirth-Darshan Yojana. We will also take senior citizens by flights for pilgrimage,'' Chouhan said.

Under the 'Mukhyamantri Tirth Darshan Yojana', eligible senior citizens above 60 years of age can visit any of the listed pilgrimage places on government expenses.

While addressing the gathering, Chouhan also said that Bhind, which has a municipal council at present, will be upgraded as a municipal corporation, and the city would also get a medical college.

The 'vikas yatra' will go to all wards and villages in the state and provide benefits of government schemes to eligible people, while inauguration and foundation stone laying of developmental projects will also take place during the yatra, the CM said.

The yatra will culminate on February 25.

