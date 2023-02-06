Syria's Civil Defence says victims stuck under rubble after Turkey earthquake

Syrian civil defence operating in rebel-held areas said on Monday that a powerful earthquake that struck Turkey and northern Syria had left "tens of victims and people stuck under rubble" of collapsed buildings in the country's north-west.

The civil defence, known as the White Helmets, said in a post on Twitter that the volunteer group was working to rescue survivors.

