Syria's Civil Defence says victims stuck under rubble after Turkey earthquake
Reuters | Updated: 06-02-2023 09:46 IST | Created: 06-02-2023 09:36 IST
Syrian civil defence operating in rebel-held areas said on Monday that a powerful earthquake that struck Turkey and northern Syria had left "tens of victims and people stuck under rubble" of collapsed buildings in the country's north-west.
The civil defence, known as the White Helmets, said in a post on Twitter that the volunteer group was working to rescue survivors.
