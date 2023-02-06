Left Menu

3 boys, woman die after migrant boat sinks off Greek island

Three boys and a woman died when a boat carrying at least 41 migrants crashed Sunday on a rocky coast on the Greek island of Leros, authorities said.Greeces Coast Guard said it was alerted by a person who saw a body floating at sea.

PTI | Athens | Updated: 06-02-2023 10:15 IST | Created: 06-02-2023 10:03 IST
Three boys and a woman died when a boat carrying at least 41 migrants crashed Sunday on a rocky coast on the Greek island of Leros, authorities said.

Greece's Coast Guard said it was alerted by a person who saw a body floating at sea. Three vessels and a helicopter, joined by a detachment that went overland, reached the point and retrieved the woman's body, as well as an unconscious boy and 39 other people, six of whom had made it to the rocky coast.

One of the boys who died had been found unconscious but was briefly revived in the hospital, the Coast Guard said. Two others who were conscious when they were found also died Sunday evening in the hospital.

Three more minors and two adults were hospitalised early in the afternoon. The remaining boat passengers were taken to a reception camp to be sheltered.

An inflatable boat was found half submerged. Gale force winds were blowing in the area and it was raining, authorities said.

Minister of Shipping and Island Policy Ioannis Plakiotakis congratulated the rescuers but accused “criminal networks of traffickers that operate from Turkey, tolerated by the Turkish authorities” of abandoning the migrants.

Leros lies close to the Turkish coast. Boats loaded with migrants — many inflatables but also yachts and speedboats — regularly leave Turkey bound for Greece, with some even attempting to reach Italy, irrespective of weather conditions.

