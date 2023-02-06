Science News Roundup: Elon Musk says to attempt Starship launch in March

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Elon Musk says to attempt Starship launch in March

SpaceX may attempt a Starship rocket system launch in March, its billionaire chief Elon Musk said in a tweet on Saturday. "If remaining tests go well, we will attempt a Starship launch next month," Musk said, in a response to a user's tweet about Starship.

