Science News Roundup: Elon Musk says to attempt Starship launch in March
Reuters | Updated: 06-02-2023 10:36 IST | Created: 06-02-2023 10:30 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
Elon Musk says to attempt Starship launch in March
SpaceX may attempt a Starship rocket system launch in March, its billionaire chief Elon Musk said in a tweet on Saturday. "If remaining tests go well, we will attempt a Starship launch next month," Musk said, in a response to a user's tweet about Starship.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement