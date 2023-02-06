This fiery planet is one of the hottest exoplanets ever discovered | Watch video

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Video Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

In 2017, an international team of astronomers discovered a Jupiter-like world which is being vaporized by its own star. KELT-9b is one of the hottest gas giants ever discovered and is nowhere close to habitable.

Located about 650 light-years from Earth in the constellation Cygnus, the planet's daytime surface temperature is over 4,000 Kelvin, making it one of the hottest exoplanets ever discovered.

Its host star, KELT-9, is even hotter, it is probably unravelling the planet through evaporation. The star is only 300 million years old and is more than twice as large, and nearly twice as hot, as our sun. According to astronomers, the star radiates so much ultraviolet radiation that it may completely evaporate the planet. Scientists believe that the planet may even be shedding a tail of evaporated planetary material like a comet.

Another unusual thing about KELT-9b is that it orbits perpendicular to the spin axis of its host star and one year on this planet is less than two days.