Slight respite from cold conditions in Punjab, Haryana

The minimum temperature rose a few notches above normal in several parts of Punjab and Haryana on Monday, giving some respite from cold weather conditions.

Amritsar in Punjab recorded a minimum of 12 degrees Celsius, six degrees above normal while Ludhiana's low was 9.2 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal, according to a report of the meteorological department here.

Among other places, Patiala, Pathankot, Faridkot and Gurdaspur recorded their minimum temperatures of 9.7, 13.1, 12.2 and 8 degrees Celsius respectively.

Chandigarh, the common capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded a low of 11.1 degrees Celsius, up by four degrees above normal. In neighbouring Haryana, Ambala's minimum settled at 11.2 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal while Hisar's low was 10 degrees Celsius.

Karnal, Narnaul, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa recorded their minimum temperatures of 8, 8.5, 10.4, 9.6 and 12.8 degrees Celsius respectively.

