Ukraine close to 'friendly' Turkish people, ready to provide help in quake aftermath -Zelenskiy

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that his country was ready to provide necessary assistance to "friendly" Turkish people in the aftermath of the earthquake that struck the country earlier on Monday.

"Shocked by the news about the death and injury of hundreds of people as a result of the earthquake in Turkey," Zelenskiy said on Twitter.

"We extend our condolences to the families of the victims and wish the injured a speedy recovery. We are in this moment close to the friendly Turkish people, ready to provide the necessary assistance."

