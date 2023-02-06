Russia says its military facilities in Syria not damaged by earthquake
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-02-2023 12:51 IST | Created: 06-02-2023 12:48 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia's defence ministry said that its military facilities had not been damaged by a major earthquake that struck central Turkey and northwest Syria on Monday.
Russia, which is closely allied with the Syrian government led by President Bashar al-Assad, maintains a significant military presence in the country.
The earthquake has killed about 300 people and injured hundreds as buildings have collapsed across the region, triggering searches for survivors.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Syrian
- Bashar al-Assad
- Russia
- Syria
- defence ministry
- Turkey
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia increases shelling in regions outside Ukraine's Donbas - officials
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Russia increases shelling in Donbas region
Building collapse in Syrian city of Aleppo leaves 12 dead
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: The call for German-made Leopard tanks
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: The call for German-made Leopard tanks