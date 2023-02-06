Russia says its military facilities in Syria not damaged by earthquake

Russia's defence ministry said that its military facilities had not been damaged by a major earthquake that struck central Turkey and northwest Syria on Monday.

Russia, which is closely allied with the Syrian government led by President Bashar al-Assad, maintains a significant military presence in the country.

The earthquake has killed about 300 people and injured hundreds as buildings have collapsed across the region, triggering searches for survivors.

