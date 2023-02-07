U.S. deploys disaster response team following earthquake in Turkey, Syria -statement
The United States has deployed a team of disaster response specialists after an earthquake killed more than 2,700 people in Turkey and northwest Syria, USAID Administrator Samantha Power said on Monday.
The Disaster Assistance Response Team "will work in close coordination with Turkish authorities on the front lines, as well as with our partners on the ground and agencies across the U.S. government," Power said in a statement.
USAID is also in the process of deploying two urban search and rescue teams from Virginia and California, the statement said.
