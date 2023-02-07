Watch Russian cargo spacecraft launch to the space station this week

Left Menu

Updated: 07-02-2023 08:52 IST
Image Credits: NASA Johnson

An uncrewed Roscosmos cargo spacecraft is scheduled to launch to the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday, February 9. The Progress 83 spacecraft carrying about three tons of food, fuel, and supplies for the Expedition 68 crew aboard the station will lift off at 1:15 a.m. EST (11:15 a.m. Baikonur time) on a Soyuz rocket from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

Live coverage of the Russian cargo spacecraft's launch to the International Space Station will begin at 1 a.m. on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's website. NASA TV coverage of rendezvous and docking will begin at 3 a.m., the agency said on Monday.

The uncrewed spacecraft will go into orbit for a two-day journey before automatically docking to the aft port of the Zvezda service module at 3:47 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. Ahead of the Progress 83's docking, the trash-filled ISS Progress 81 (81P) resupply ship will undock from the Zvezda service module's rear port on Monday night.

Meanwhile, Russian cosmonauts aboard the ISS are gearing up for the weekend arrival of the cargo craft. On Monday, Roscosmos Commander Sergey Prokopyev and Flight EngineerDmitri P etelin practised on a computer for the unlikely event they would need to use the telerobotically operated rendezvous unit and manually guide the resupply ship to a docking.

