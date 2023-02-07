Left Menu

2 workers killed as metal structure falls at construction site in Palghar

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 07-02-2023 09:43 IST | Created: 07-02-2023 09:40 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two workers were killed and as many others injured when a heavy iron structure of a roof fell on them at an under-construction factory in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at around 11 am on Monday in Palghar industrial area, they said.

The heavy metal structure was being mounted with the help of a crane when it fell on the workers, an official from Palghar police station said.

Two workers - Ramdin Nishad (41) and Rahul Nishad (29) - died on the spot and while two others were injured, he said.

The bodies were sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, he said. The police have so far registered a case of accidental death and are conducting a probe into it, the official said.

