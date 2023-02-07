Left Menu

Mercury settles above normal in parts of Punjab, Haryana

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-02-2023 11:10 IST | Created: 07-02-2023 11:04 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Minimum temperatures settled a few notches above normal at many places in Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday.

In Punjab, Ludhiana recorded a low of 11.3 degrees Celsius, four degrees above normal, according to a meteorological department report.

At 8.1 degrees Celsius, the mercury settled three notches above normal in Amritsar.

Patiala recorded a low of 9.9 degrees Celsius, Pathankot 8.9 degrees Celsius, Bathinda 8 degrees Celsius, Faridkot 8.6 degrees Celsius and Gurdaspur 7.5 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded a low of 10.1 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a minimum temperature of 12.2 degrees Celsius, four degrees above normal.

The mercury settled at a low of 10.7 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal, in Hisar.

Karnal recorded a minimum temperature of 9.2 degrees Celsius, Narnaul 14 degrees Celsius, Rohtak 12.6 degrees Celsius and Bhiwani 11.3 degrees Celsius and Sirsa 9.6 degrees Celsius.

