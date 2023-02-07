Turkey earthquake death toll climbs to near 3,400 -disaster agency
Reuters | Updated: 07-02-2023 12:37 IST | Created: 07-02-2023 12:33 IST
The death toll in Turkey due to a powerful earthquake on Monday has risen to 3,381, an official from the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said on Tuesday.
The official, Orhan Tatar, told a media briefing that 20,426 people had been injured and 5,775 buildings destroyed in the tremor, which had been followed by 285 aftershocks.
