Turkey earthquake death toll climbs to near 3,400 -disaster agency

The death toll in Turkey due to a powerful earthquake on Monday has risen to 3,381, an official from the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said on Tuesday.

The official, Orhan Tatar, told a media briefing that 20,426 people had been injured and 5,775 buildings destroyed in the tremor, which had been followed by 285 aftershocks.

