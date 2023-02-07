Maha: Thane civic body finalises SOP for cluster development

The civic body in Maharashtra's Thane city on Tuesday announced that the standard operating procedure (SOP) for cluster development in the city has been finalised. The cluster scheme has been created for the redevelopment of slums and densely populated areas in the city, and it will be done in a comprehensive manner as per the principles of town planning, Thane Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar said in a release. As per the official release of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), the government has approved the redevelopment plan for areas lacking basic services and that have old and dangerous structures.

All public utilities such as roads, drains, schools, clinics, gardens, grounds etc. are included in this plan, it said.

The administration has prepared plans for 45 URPs (urban renewal plan), of which development of six approved by the General Assembly will be started.

The first phase of the plan will cover the areas of Kopri, Rabodi, Tekdi Bangla, Hazuri, Kisannagar and Lokmanyanagar, the release said.

There will be two options available to occupants of the authorised buildings, which have been declared most dangerous (C-1) by the corporation, that they can either develop such structures themselves or through cluster development, the TMC said.

In case of buildings that are not declared most dangerous, if 70 per cent or more occupants give their consent they could be included in the cluster scheme. However, all unauthorised buildings located in cluster areas will be developed under the cluster scheme only, it was stated.

The civic body further stated that in case of authorised and unauthorised buildings that have been declared as most dangerous (C-1) but occupants do not want to go in for redevelopment, the corporation will demolish such structures to avoid loss of lives.

