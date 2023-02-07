WHO chief worried about silent areas of Turkey, Syria after quake
The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday it was especially concerned about areas of Turkey and Syria from which no information had emerged following a major earthquake that killed thousands.
"We're especially concerned about areas where we do not yet have information," Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the WHO's executive board meeting in Geneva. "Damage mapping is one way to understand where we need to focus our attention."
