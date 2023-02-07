South Western Air Command's conference at Jaisalmer on Feb 9, 10

The commanders' conference of the South Western Air Command will be held at Rajasthan's Jaisalmer Air Force Station on February 9 and 10, officials said. Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari, the Chief of the Air Staff, will address the commanders on February 10, according to an official release.

This is the first time that the commanders' conference is being conducted in a field station, away from the South Western Air Command's headquarters in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

The Chief of Air Staff will be accompanied by Neeta Chaudhari, President Air Force Families Welfare Association (Central).

The CoAS will interact with the commanders of air force stations located in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra, the release said.

Air Marshal Vikram Singh, the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the South Western Air Command, will reach the Jaisalmer air force station on Thursday with Dr Arathi Singh, President Air Force Families Welfare Association (Regional).

