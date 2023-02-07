Left Menu

South Western Air Command's conference at Jaisalmer on Feb 9, 10

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 07-02-2023 22:31 IST | Created: 07-02-2023 21:16 IST
South Western Air Command's conference at Jaisalmer on Feb 9, 10
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBBhubaneswar)
  • Country:
  • India

The commanders' conference of the South Western Air Command will be held at Rajasthan's Jaisalmer Air Force Station on February 9 and 10, officials said. Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari, the Chief of the Air Staff, will address the commanders on February 10, according to an official release.

This is the first time that the commanders' conference is being conducted in a field station, away from the South Western Air Command's headquarters in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

The Chief of Air Staff will be accompanied by Neeta Chaudhari, President Air Force Families Welfare Association (Central).

The CoAS will interact with the commanders of air force stations located in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra, the release said.

Air Marshal Vikram Singh, the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the South Western Air Command, will reach the Jaisalmer air force station on Thursday with Dr Arathi Singh, President Air Force Families Welfare Association (Regional).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
EIB to provide €200m to help Czech Republic host war refugees from Ukraine

EIB to provide €200m to help Czech Republic host war refugees from Ukraine

Global
3
GRAPHIC-Australia hikes rates, but pause from big central banks is near

GRAPHIC-Australia hikes rates, but pause from big central banks is near

Global
4
All institutions called to continue working collectively to stem GBV

All institutions called to continue working collectively to stem GBV

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

The Kohinoor Diamond: A Journey Through Time and Empires

The Rise of the Machines: Understanding the Benefits and Risks of AI and Robotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023