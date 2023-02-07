Left Menu

MP: Married daughter to have equal right to get job on compassionate grounds

The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to amend the rules so that like sons, married daughters of deceased government employees have an equal right to get a job on compassionate grounds. The cabinet has decided that like sons, married daughters also have equal right to get appointment on compassionate grounds, said Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang, speaking to the media.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 07-02-2023 22:24 IST | Created: 07-02-2023 21:33 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to amend the rules so that like sons, married daughters of deceased government employees have an equal right to get a job on compassionate grounds. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan here. “The cabinet has decided that like sons, married daughters also have equal right to get appointment on compassionate grounds,'' said Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang, speaking to the media. The General Administration Department was directed to carry out necessary amendment to the rules, he added.

Earlier this year, the MP High Court's Indore bench had directed the government to give a job to the married daughter of a deceased employee. The cabinet on Tuesday decided to make this an official policy citing the court verdict, officials said.

Sarang said the decision will have far-reaching consequences for women's empowerment.

Among other things, the cabinet also decided to provide milch cattle to eligible families from Baiga, Saharia and Bharia tribal communities in a bid to provide them livelihood.

Under the scheme, each family will be given two milch animals, Sarang said.

Cattle products including milk, cow-dung, gau-mutra will be linked to the market through cooperatives, he added.

The cabinet also approved Suraj Niti-2023, a scheme to provide land freed from encroachment for housing to the poor as announced by the chief minister earlier, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

