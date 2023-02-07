Belgian Embassy building in Delhi designed by Satish Gujral undergoing renovation: Sources

Renovation work is being carried out on the iconic Belgian Embassy building in Delhi -- designed by noted artist and architect Satish Gujral -- built meticulously in exposed brick, sources said on Tuesday.

The structure is located in a sprawling compound in Chanakyapuri's diplomatic enclave, home to rows of buildings housing missions of several foreign countries.

The building is considered one of the icons of modern architecture in India. The embassy building is being renovated, sources close to the development said.

According to a report in worldarchitecture.org, Gujral designed several large-scale buildings and complexes apart from many houses during his four-decade journey as an architect.

''Out of these the Embassy of Belgium, New Delhi (1980-83) was Satish Gujral's first large-scale commission. Meticulously built in exposed brick, the design of this Embassy was selected by the International Forum of Architects as one of the 1,000 finest buildings built in the 20th century around the world,'' the report stated.

Gujral, renowned for his versatility across different mediums, died of old age at his Delhi home in March 2020. He was 94.

Many contemporary architects have hailed this architectural work for its aesthetic design in a modern structure.

