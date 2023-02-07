CPWD asks field units to take urgent steps to vacate 'dangerous', 'unsafe' houses

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) has asked all its field units to take urgent steps to vacate ''dangerous'' and ''unsafe'' houses, according to official documents.

The agency, which comes under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), looks after maintenance work of most central government offices and accommodations.

In an office memorandum (OM) issued to all the department's field units on Monday, CPWD Section Officer Manoj Kumar Gupta said they are requested to implement the instructions contained in the OM sent by the director of estates on December 13 last year.

The directorate of estates (DoE), which also comes under the ministry, in its written communication to the CPWD director general had cited the 41st report of the Public Accounts Committee of the Lok Sabha on the issue of ''maintenance of dangerous and unsafe houses by the CPWD''.

In another OM issued on February 21 last year, the DoE had asked the CPWD and the National Buildings Construction Building (NBCC) that once a house is declared unsafe and dangerous, necessary action will be taken at the earliest to vacate the occupants and the accommodation be repaired or renovated.

Following the two OMs -- dated February 21 and December 13 -- issued by the DoE last year, the CPWD has asked all its field units to ''take urgent and proactive steps for vacation of unsafe or dangerous houses and their renovation''.

In the document, the CPWD has not mentioned the number of such houses which have been identified as dangerous and unsafe.

The CPWD is a prime construction agency of the central government. The agency has been implementing the Narendra Modi government's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)