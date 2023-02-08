Left Menu

Remembering earlier earthquakes, Adana's elderly huddle together to stay warm

Kemal, 86, and his 60-year-old daughter had clutched onto each other as they wobbled down the four storeys of their shaking building – with only his walker in tow so he could make it to the school on foot. "I wasn't afraid for myself, I was worried about my daughters," recounted Kemal, his legs lifted onto a second chair and tucked under a blanket to stay warm.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 08-02-2023 00:52 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 00:49 IST
Remembering earlier earthquakes, Adana's elderly huddle together to stay warm
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Wringing their hands in stunned silence, Adana's elderly were preparing to spend their second night on the wooden floors and worn sofas of a school-turned-shelter after the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey this week.

They fled on foot with almost nothing, helped by younger neighbours or relatives. Their children and teenage grandchildren dashed back into their now unstable homes for absolute essentials, mostly a few blankets and medicine packets. In this city in southern Turkey the elderly now sat in wool hats in a chilly school auditorium – where at least temperatures were warmer than for those camping out around bonfires or in their cars outside. Many recalled their experiences of quakes in the past in this country that sits atop a fault line in the Earth's crust.

The tremor that struck in the early hours of Monday has killed at least 6,300 people across Turkey and Syria. Kemal, 86, and his 60-year-old daughter had clutched onto each other as they wobbled down the four storeys of their shaking building – with only his walker in tow so he could make it to the school on foot.

"I wasn't afraid for myself, I was worried about my daughters," recounted Kemal, his legs lifted onto a second chair and tucked under a blanket to stay warm. He was surrounded by his three daughters and their children – several generations of displaced.

One daughter said she had clambered back into their apartment to get the medications to treat illnesses in his heart, back and blood. "I kept thinking, 'I'm dying,'" she told Reuters. Elife, who is 73, was more than 20 years younger when she survived the 1999 earthquake disaster in Turkey's Izmit that left more than 17,000 dead. This time was no easier, she said.

"We shook and we cried – me, my daughter, and my granddaughter," said Elife, cuddled on a pile of blankets on the wooden stage of the auditorium with her 15-year-old granddaughter Naime. Koca Halil Budak - in his 80s - said he had survived an earthquake at age 8 and was lucky to have made it through his second, which struck when he was visiting his son in Adana.

"I tried to hold the cupboard, it was shaking... My son said 'dad don't be afraid,' so we got dressed and went outside," Budak said - also surrounded by his wife and their children. One 62-year-old man in a charcoal grey tracksuit fled with his wife. She had a leopard scarf elegantly wrapped around her head and was fingering a glittering ring and staring blankly into the distance.

"This was the first earthquake of my life. When it hit, I had a hard time standing up," he said. Apartment buildings around them were cracking and even collapsing as they walked together to the school, which they said was poorly staffed despite the best efforts of young volunteers.

"Inside it's okay. At least it's warm."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
EIB to provide €200m to help Czech Republic host war refugees from Ukraine

EIB to provide €200m to help Czech Republic host war refugees from Ukraine

Global
3
GRAPHIC-Australia hikes rates, but pause from big central banks is near

GRAPHIC-Australia hikes rates, but pause from big central banks is near

Global
4
All institutions called to continue working collectively to stem GBV

All institutions called to continue working collectively to stem GBV

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

The Kohinoor Diamond: A Journey Through Time and Empires

The Rise of the Machines: Understanding the Benefits and Risks of AI and Robotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023