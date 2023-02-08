Left Menu

Union minister Murugan to visit Sri Lanka from February 9-12

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2023 19:54 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 19:30 IST
Union minister Murugan to visit Sri Lanka from February 9-12
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister L Murugan will be on a four-day tour to Sri Lanka starting Thursday, during which he will visit projects built under the grants provided by India for the development of the Northern Province.

During the visit, Murugan will also dedicate to the people of Sri Lanka the Jaffna Cultural Centre, the foundation stone of which was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015.

The Union minister of state for information and broadcasting would visit various sites that underline the scale and extent of India's people-centric development partnership in Sri Lanka and also interact with a cross-section of leaders and stakeholders, according to an official statement.

The Jaffna Cultural Centre is a magnificent example of the India-Sri Lanka development partnership.

It was conceived as a reconciliation project primarily aimed at expanding the cultural infrastructure for the people of the Northern Province.

The state-of-the-art centre consists of multiple facilities such as a museum, an advanced theatre-style auditorium that can accommodate more than 600 people, a 11-storey learning tower and a public square that can also double up as an amphitheatre, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting a booster

Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting...

 Australia
2
FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

 Global
3
France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

 Global
4
Cashfree Payments launches 'Co-lend': India's first fully automated escrow management solution for co-lending

Cashfree Payments launches 'Co-lend': India's first fully automated escrow m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

The Kohinoor Diamond: A Journey Through Time and Empires

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023