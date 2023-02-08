Union minister Murugan to visit Sri Lanka from February 9-12
Union minister L Murugan will be on a four-day tour to Sri Lanka starting Thursday, during which he will visit projects built under the grants provided by India for the development of the Northern Province.
During the visit, Murugan will also dedicate to the people of Sri Lanka the Jaffna Cultural Centre, the foundation stone of which was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015.
The Union minister of state for information and broadcasting would visit various sites that underline the scale and extent of India's people-centric development partnership in Sri Lanka and also interact with a cross-section of leaders and stakeholders, according to an official statement.
The Jaffna Cultural Centre is a magnificent example of the India-Sri Lanka development partnership.
It was conceived as a reconciliation project primarily aimed at expanding the cultural infrastructure for the people of the Northern Province.
The state-of-the-art centre consists of multiple facilities such as a museum, an advanced theatre-style auditorium that can accommodate more than 600 people, a 11-storey learning tower and a public square that can also double up as an amphitheatre, the statement said.
