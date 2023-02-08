Left Menu

Bombay HC allows NHAI to cut mangroves for Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-02-2023 19:52 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 19:40 IST
The Bombay High Court has allowed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to cut mangroves for the construction of Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway, stating that it would benefit a large number of people.

A division bench of acting Chief S V Gangapurwala and Justice Sandeep Marne passed the order on February 2 on a petition filed by the NHAI seeking permission for cutting 350 mangroves over .07 hectares.

In its judgment, which became available on Wednesday, the HC noted that the government's Bharatmala Pariyojana was a new umbrella program for the highways sector that focuses on optimizing the efficiency of freight and passenger movement across the country by bridging critical infrastructure gaps.

''It's an ambitious and mammoth project of Government of India, of which Delhi-Mumbai express way is a part. Vadodara-Mumbai greenfield expressway which forms part of Delhi-Mumbai expressway corridor will benefit large sections of population in Maharashtra, Gujrat and Union Territory of Daman, Dadra & Nagar Haveli,'' the HC said.

''Considering the importance of the project....we deem it appropriate to grant permission,'' it added. In 2018, the Bombay High Court imposed a ''total freeze'' on the destruction of mangroves in Maharashtra. If mangroves are to be cut for a public project, the high court's permission is needed.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the NHAI, told the court that the project was of public importance and all necessary permissions have been obtained. The bench noted that the concerned authorities have already imposed strict conditions requiring afforestation while granting permissions.

''NHAI will have to strictly comply those conditions. This will ensure adherence to the principle of sustainable development,'' the HC said.

