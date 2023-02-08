Left Menu

Earthstahl Alloys Ltd listed on BSE SME platform Leading stock exchange BSEs platform for small and medium enterprises SMEs on Wednesday announced the listing of Earthstahl Alloys Ltd, taking the tally of such listed companies on the bourse to 416. It is the leading exchange that enables SMEs to raise capital and scale into full-fledged companies.

J Kumar lnfraprojects Q3 PAT rises 21 pc * J Kumar lnfraprojects on Wednesday reported a 21 per cent rise in profit after tax to Rs 71.07 crore for the December quarter.

The company's Profit After Tax (PAT) stood at Rs 58.70 crore in the year-ago period.

Its total income during the October-December period increased to Rs 1,068.15 crore over Rs 971.56 crore a year ago, J Kumar lnfraprojects Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

The company is in construction of urban infra projects, including metros, flyover and bridges. *** Earthstahl & Alloys Ltd listed on BSE SME platform * Leading stock exchange BSE's platform for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) on Wednesday announced the listing of Earthstahl & Alloys Ltd, taking the tally of such listed companies on the bourse to 416. ''Earthstahl & Alloys Ltd, a firm engaged in the business of manufacturing cast iron lumps and ductile iron pipe fittings, is the newest company to get listed on the BSE SME exchange,'' the exchange said in a release.

BSE launched its SME exchange in March 2012. It is the leading exchange that enables SMEs to raise capital and scale into full-fledged companies.

