India Health Link signs MoU with UP govt to set up health ATMs

A private firm has signed an MoU with the Uttar Pradesh government to set up health ATMs providing screening of various health parameters at more than 4,600 community and primary health care centres in the state.

India Health Link signed the MoU with the UP government under their InvestUP programme.

Swadeep Srivastava, Co-Founder & President of India Health Link (IHL) said the health ATM, 'hPod', offers a non-invasive digitally-integrated ecosystem that enables Primary, Preventive and Predictive Healthcare.

This is a self-service, walk-in Health ATM wherein individuals can get their screening done for 20+ health vital parameters including BP, weight, pulse, temperature, and ECG within 10 minutes followed by an instant report, without any paramedic assistance.'' “India Health Link (IHL) has committed through signing an MoU of up to Rs 1,000 crore investment and opening significant employment opportunities in UP over the next five years by establishing a manufacturing plant in the state's first Medical Device Park,'' said Srivastava.

''The recent announcement by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to enable up to 4600 CHCs and PHCs with rapid screening Health ATMs is the primary motivation behind bringing the Health ATM ('hPod') technology to UP,” he added.

