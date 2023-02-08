Argentina exchange cuts soy, corn harvest forecasts
Argentina's Rosario Grains exchange cut its forecast for the country's 2022/23 soybean harvest to 34.5 million tonnes from a previous forecast of 37 million tonnes, it said on Wednesday, amid a historic drought.
The corn harvest for the 2022/23 season is now estimated at 42.5 million tonnes, it added, down from the 45 million tonnes previously estimated.
