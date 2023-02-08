EU subsidy package needs to be reworked, says German economy minister

The European Union's new subsidy package needs to be reworked in the coming weeks so that it is more concrete, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Wednesday. "We don't have much time," Habeck told the German Bundestag lower house of parliament, adding that the package needed to be finalised before the next EU summit in March.

The European Commission wants to give a boost to a climate-friendly restructuring of the economy with subsidies worth billions of euros. The package, a response to similar plans in the United States, is focused mainly on manufacturers of wind turbines, solar cells, batteries and e-cars, as well as the hydrogen industry.

