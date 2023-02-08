Left Menu

Brazilian agencies raid illegal miners on Yamomami land

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 08-02-2023 20:46 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 20:44 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Khusen Rustamov from Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Brazil

The Brazilian government's environmental and indigenous agencies said on Wednesday they were carrying out raids against illegal miners blamed for causing a humanitarian crisis on Brazil's largest indigenous reservation, the Brazilian Institute of Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (Ibama) said.

Ibama agents began the operation on Monday, with support from the National Indian Foundation (Funai), destroying a helicopter, an airplane, a bulldozer and support structures for the miners on Yanomami land, Ibama said in a press statement.

Two weapons and three boats with about five thousand liters of fuel were also seized.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

