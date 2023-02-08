Lecture on railway's contribution in building infra to be organised at Rajasthan station

A lecture on the contribution of the railways in building infrastructure in the country will be organised at the Dhankya railway station here on February 11. The lecture on the 'Contribution of Railways in Infrastructural Development of India' will mark the the 55th death anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, industrialist and social worker Sumersingh Shekhawat and Rajya Sabha MP Ghanshyam Tiwari will participate in the programme, chairman of the organising committee Mohanlal Chhipa said. Pratapbhanu Singh Shekhawat, secretary of the function committee, said those selected for the Padma awards from Rajasthan and research scholars will also be honoured on the occasion.

