5.3 magnitude earthquake hits off Honduran coast - EMSC
Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2023 21:13 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 21:12 IST
- Country:
- Honduras
An earthquake of 5.3 magnitude has been recorded off the Atlantic coast near Honduras' Roatan island, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Wednesday.
The quake had a depth of 2km, with the epicenter 55km north-east of the island.
