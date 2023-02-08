Left Menu

Max temp settles at 24.5 deg C in Delhi

Mercury fell by a notch in the national capital on Wednesday as the maximum temperature settled at 24.5 degrees Celsius. The national capital had on Monday logged a maximum temperature of 29 degrees Celsius, six notches above normal and the highest in February in two years, according to the India Meteorological Department IMD.

Mercury fell by a notch in the national capital on Wednesday as the maximum temperature settled at 24.5 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity in the city was recorded at 48 per cent at 5:30 pm. Delhi on Wednesday logged the minimum temperature at 9.7 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature settled at 24.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal.

On Tuesday, the city had recorded a low of 12.8 degrees Celsius and a high of 25.4 degrees Celsius.

The weatherman has forecast mainly clear sky. The national capital had on Monday logged a maximum temperature of 29 degrees Celsius, six notches above normal and the highest in February in two years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

