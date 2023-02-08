Left Menu

Two trampled to death by elephant in Jharkhand's Hazaribag

PTI | Hazaribag | Updated: 08-02-2023 21:36 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 21:24 IST
Two trampled to death by elephant in Jharkhand's Hazaribag
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were trampled to death, while two others were grievously injured by an elephant in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Wednesday, an official said.

The incident happened in Khirgaon locality, around 2 km away from Hazaribag town.

The deceased were identified as Damodar Sao (65), a resident of Sao Mohalla in Khirgaon, and Dhaneswar Sao (67), a resident of Kud locality, divisional forest officer (DFO-West) Saba Alam told PTI.

The injured persons were admitted to hospitals in Hazaribag and Ranchi, he said.

The elephant strayed from its herd and entered Hazaribag town from the Churchu-Dumar area.

''At the time of the incident, Damodar and Dhaneshwar were irrigating their field. On seeing the elephant, they tried to escape but the tusker trampled them to death,'' the officer said.

The elephant wreaked havoc in the area, breaking boundary walls of several houses, he said.

The elephant is still in the area and forest personnel are monitoring its movement, he added.

The officer said Rs 25,000 each was given to the families of the deceased as immediate relief.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting a booster

Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting...

 Australia
2
FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

 Global
3
France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

 Global
4
Cashfree Payments launches 'Co-lend': India's first fully automated escrow management solution for co-lending

Cashfree Payments launches 'Co-lend': India's first fully automated escrow m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

The Kohinoor Diamond: A Journey Through Time and Empires

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023