Earthquake felt on Honduran tourist island, no initial reports of damage

An earthquake of 5.5 magnitude was recorded off the coast off Honduras, near the popular tourist spot of Roatan island, on Wednesday morning, with a local fire chief saying there were no initial reports of damage. The quake had a depth of 2km, with the epicenter 55km north-east of the island, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2023 21:42 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 21:35 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Honduras

The quake had a depth of 2km, with the epicenter 55km north-east of the island, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The agency upgraded the quake after originally reporting it had a 5.3 magnitude.

The island's firefighter chief Wilmer Guerrero told Reuters that there were no reports of damage, though the quake had been felt "intensely" and prompted evacuations across the island. No tsunami warning has been announced by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) in the immediate aftermath of the quake.

