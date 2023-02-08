Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-02-2023 21:57 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 21:56 IST
Mamata likely to visit Purulia, Bankura, Paschim Medinipur next week
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit Purulia, Paschim Medinipur and Bankura next week to chair district administrative meetings, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Banerjee is likely to fly to Purulia on February 15 afternoon after attending the budget session of the assembly, he said. The next day she will chair an administrative review meeting at the Paschim Medinipur College ground in the Paschim Medinipur district, he said.

She will return to Purulia around 2 pm, and chair the district administrative meeting at the Simulia Battery Ground, he added.

On February 17, Banerjee is likely to go to Bankura to chair the administrative meeting of that district before returning to Kolkata, the official said.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Khursheed Ali Qadri was named as the new district magistrate of Paschim Medinipur, replacing Ayesha Rani A, an official said.

Rani was named the senior special secretary in the state Public Health Engineering Department with the additional charge of project director of ADB, he said.

