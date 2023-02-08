Ircon International Q3 PAT rises 40%

Ircon International Ltd on Wednesday reported a 40.2 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 190 crore for the quarter that ended December 31, 2022.

The company had posted a consolidated PAT of Rs 135.5 crore in the year-ago period, IRCON International Ltd said in a filing to BSE.

The consolidated income from operations of the company during the third quarter increased to Rs 2,346.51 crore from Rs 1,761.85 crore a year ago.

Ircon International Ltd is a miniratna public sector enterprise and a leading turnkey construction company.

