Five shops gutted in fire in Mumbai's Borivali area

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-02-2023 23:26 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 23:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
As many as five shops were gutted in a fire in a single-storey building in suburban Borivali here on Wednesday afternoon, civic officials said.

It was doused after nearly seven hours but no one was injured, they said.

Flames erupted in the ground-plus-one structure at Vichare Compound in MHB Colony around 3.30 pm.

Four fire engines and other fire brigade vehicles were pressed into service to douse the fire. Stocks of bamboo, plywood and wooden furniture were gutted in five shops in the building. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

