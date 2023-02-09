Turkey working to open two more border gates to Syria for quake aid -foreign minister

Turkey is working on opening two more border gates with Syria to enable flow of humanitarian aid to its earthquake-hit neighbour, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters, Cavusoglu said damage on the Syria side of the road leading to Cilvegozu border gate, solely open for humanitarian aid as part of United Nations Security Council authorisation, is causing difficulties in quake response.

"There are some difficulties in terms of Turkey's and the international community's aid (reaching to Syria). For this reason, efforts are being made to open two more border gates," Cavusoglu said.

