Left Menu

Blinken says loss of life from earthquake in Turkey, Syria 'shocking'

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-02-2023 00:29 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 00:27 IST
Blinken says loss of life from earthquake in Turkey, Syria 'shocking'
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday said the loss of life in the earthquake in Turkey and Syria that has killed over 11,500 people has been "truly staggering, shocking."

The United States has deployed more than 150 search and rescue personnel to Turkey, Blinken said, adding Washington will have more to say in days ahead about how the United States will continue to support the Turkish and Syrian people as they recover from the devastation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting a booster

Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting...

 Australia
2
FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

 Global
3
France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

 Global
4
Cashfree Payments launches 'Co-lend': India's first fully automated escrow management solution for co-lending

Cashfree Payments launches 'Co-lend': India's first fully automated escrow m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

The Kohinoor Diamond: A Journey Through Time and Empires

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023