Blinken says loss of life from earthquake in Turkey, Syria 'shocking'
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-02-2023 00:29 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 00:27 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday said the loss of life in the earthquake in Turkey and Syria that has killed over 11,500 people has been "truly staggering, shocking."
The United States has deployed more than 150 search and rescue personnel to Turkey, Blinken said, adding Washington will have more to say in days ahead about how the United States will continue to support the Turkish and Syrian people as they recover from the devastation.
