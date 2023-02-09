Left Menu

NASA restores communication with moon-bound CAPSTONE mission; preps for tech demonstrations

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 09-02-2023 08:36 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 08:36 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@NASAAmes)

NASA's tiny lunar probe, the Cislunar Autonomous Positioning System Technology Operations and Navigation Experiment or CAPSTONE, suffered a communication issue in late January. While the microwave oven-sized spacecraft remained overall healthy throughout the issue, it could not receive commands from ground operators. 

The issue has now been resolved and the two-way communication between CAPSTONE and the ground has been restored, NASA said on Wednesday, adding that the team is now gearing up for upcoming technology demonstration tests.

Led by Advanced Space, the mission team is preparing for continued testing of CAPSTONE's Cislunar Autonomous Positioning System (CAPS) - a navigation technology developed by Advanced Space that uses data between two or more spacecraft to pinpoint a satellite's location in space - and other technology demonstrations.

NASA's CAPSTONE launched on June 28, 2022 aboard a Rocket Lab's Electron rocket from the company’s Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand to validate the characteristics of a cis-lunar near rectilinear halo orbit (NRHO) for future spacecraft by demonstrating how to enter into and operate in the orbit. For the unversed, NRHO is the same orbit that will be used by Gateway, the Moon-orbiting space station that will support NASA's future Artemis missions.

The tiny CubeSat arrived in orbit on November 13 and has completed more than 12 orbits in this elongated orbit, surpassing one of the objectives of the mission, which was to achieve a minimum of six orbits. As of this writing, the mission team has performed two orbit maintenance manoeuvres.

The CAPSTONE mission will also validate innovative navigation technologies as well as communication capabilities with Earth.

